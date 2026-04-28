Students protest against RSS-linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event at Jamia Millia Islamia

NEW DELHI: Students from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) staged a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday against an RSS-linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event held on campus, alleging use of force to disperse demonstrators and administrative bias.

According to statements issued by the groups, more than 50 students gathered outside the venue in a peaceful demonstration, raising slogans against the presence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on campus.

Protesters alleged that heavy police deployment and heightened security measures effectively turned the campus into a “militarised zone,” delaying the programme by nearly two hours.

The situation allegedly escalated when university guards attempted to disperse the crowd. SFI and AISA alleged that over 50 students were injured in the crackdown, with several beaten and forcibly dragged.