Two cousins killed in central Delhi road accident

NEW DELHI: Two cousins were killed after a goods vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle in the central Delhi Parliament Street area.
According to police, the accident took place at night at the Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road, opposite the PNB Complex.
The accident involved a motorcycle and a goods carrier. Two men were found unconscious on the road and were rushed to hospital, where they were declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
Crime and forensic teams were called to the spot for examination. The bodies were shifted to the RML mortuary for post-mortem examination.
The deceased have been identified as Yagya Bhatia (20) and Abhav Bhatia (14), both residents of Nagar. Yagya was a BSc student, while Abhav was a school student.
A case has been registered under relevant sections based on the statement of an eyewitness. The offending vehicle has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver. Further investigation is in progress.