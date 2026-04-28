Two killed in bike crash near Majlis Park metro

NEW DELHI: Two men were killed after their motorcycle crashed near the Majlis Park Metro station in outer north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night. Police received information around 9 pm about an accident on the loop road connecting Ring Road towards Wazirabad, near the metro station. The incident involved a white motorcycle with a Delhi registration number, the officials said.

Police rushed to the spot, where the motorcycle was found abandoned near a drain. Inquiry revealed that two injured individuals had already been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram (BJRM) Hospital by bystanders. Upon arrival, doctors declared both brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The victims were identified as Saf Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Burari, and Shahid, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana. The bodies have been preserved in the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, officials added.

It has also been reported that a third friend was with them and allegedly fell into a drain below the loop road. However, there is no official confirmation so far. Police are verifying the details.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No eyewitnesses have come forward so far, and further investigation is underway. A friend of Shahid said they had heard another person was present but has not been found yet. “I received a call around 3:30 am… it is a very unfortunate incident,” he said.