60-yr-old specially abled man dies, brother injured in fire at Paharganj house

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old specially abled man died and his brother was injured after a fire broke out at a house in the Chuna Mandi area of Paharganj, the Delhi Fire Services said on Tuesday.

According to the fire department, information about the blaze was received at 2.20 pm on Monday, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in a house in Chuna Mandi and was brought under control by around 3 pm.

The blaze involved domestic articles in a third-floor house. A differently abled man sustained severe burn injuries and was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was identified as Ramesh. His brother, Naresh (58), suffered minor burn injuries on his hands, officials said.

According to police, they were informed about the incident and reached the spot around 2.45 pm. “It was found that three persons inside the premises were safely rescued. A man, aged about 60 years, was found trapped inside a room locked from inside and had sustained severe burn injuries,” a police officer said.

Fire brigade personnel extinguished the blaze, and a crime team was called to inspect the spot. Further legal proceedings are underway, and the exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after investigation, officer said.

The incident comes days after a fire broke out at an electric transformer in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, where 14 people were rescued. In a separate incident last week, around 100 shanties were gutted in a blaze near a rain basera in Shakur Basti area of northwest Delhi. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a police official said.