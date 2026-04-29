A dropped phone call and a dream shattered; 2 cousins killed in Parliament Street road accident

NEW DELHI: “We will be back home in half an hour,” Abhav told his father over a call but never returned. Yagya, 20, and Abhav, 14, went to watch an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday night. While returning home, a truck is said to have hit them near Bangla Sahib in central Delhi’s Parliament Street area.

Police said the accident was between their motorcycle and a goods carrier. They suffered head injuries, and family members said that they lay there for 15 minutes before help arrived. When the victims were rushed to hospital, where they were declared brought-dead.

Yagya was a BSc student, a passionate guitarist and a cricket enthusiast who aspired to represent India some day. His father, Shailendra, said that he practised the sport every morning. He also participated regularly in cultural events at his college.

Abhav, a Class 10 student, was talking to his father, Sumit, on the phone when the phone suddenly dropped. Abhav’s 15th birthday was just three days away. Sumit had bought him a new cricket bat as a surprise gift, and preparations for a party were underway.