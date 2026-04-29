Atishi questions BJP over Rs 2,500 women’s promise, says 'not even 25 paise received'

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi on Tuesday questioned the BJP-led Delhi government over its poll promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women, alleging that not even “25 paise” has reached beneficiaries.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said that ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in January 2025, PM Narendra Modi had promised that women in the national capital would start receiving Rs 2,500 in their bank accounts from March 8, calling it “Modi Ki Guarantee”.

“Before the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly begins, we want to ask the BJP-led Delhi government one question: when will Delhi’s women receive the `2,500 promised to them?” she said. “8 March 2025 has passed and now even 8 March 2026 has passed. Forget Rs 2,500, not even 25 paise has reached the accounts of Delhi’s women.”

Targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Atishi said, “She goes to campaign in West Bengal and promises money to women there. I want to ask her, you have already deceived the women of Delhi.” Raising other issues, Atishi alleged that women now have to queue for Pink Cards for DTC buses and are facing difficulties accessing free healthcare services earlier available at Mohalla Clinics.

Meanwhile, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha said, “The BJP is using the Delhi Assembly for petty politics. Women will truly be empowered only when they receive their rights. The government must fulfil its promise of Rs 2,500.”

Accepting merger is unlawful

Leader of Opposition Atishi on Tuesday criticised the Rajya Sabha Secretariat’s notification accepting the merger of seven AAP MPs with the BJP, calling it “unlawful and nconstitutional”, and said the Constitution does not permit such mergers under anti-defection provisions.