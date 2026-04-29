BJP likely to win in MCD mayoral elections today

NEW DELHI: A day before the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) mayoral polls, BJP city MPs, including newly inducted Swati Maliwal, met the party’s Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, to finalise the strategy for the April 29 election.

Wednesday’s poll is set to elect the next mayor, deputy mayor and three vacant seats in the standing committee for MCD elections. The electoral college consists of 273 votes, including 249 councillors, 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly, seven Lok Sabha MPs, and three Rajya Sabha members. Additionally, a candidate requires 137 votes to win the election.

BJP has fielded Pravesh Wahi, a seasoned three-term councillor from Rohini-East, as its mayoral candidate. At a time when AAP is opting out of the contest and Congress is nominating Haji Zarif, it is highly unlikely that the BJP candidate will face much competition in the polls.