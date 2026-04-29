BJP's Pravesh Wahi elected MCD mayor, Monika Pant deputy mayor

BJP councillor from Rohini East, Pravesh Wahi was elected as the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and BJP councillor from Anand Vihar, Monika Pant, was elected deputy mayor on Wednesday

Wahi secured 156 votes, with 14 councillors of the Indraprastha Vikas Party backing him. Congress candidate Hazi Zaraf received nine votes.

BJP councillor from Anand Vihar, Monika Pant, was elected deputy mayor with 156 votes.

Jai Bhagwan Yadav from Begumpur and Manish Chadha from Paharganj were elected to the standing committee from the BJP, while AAP councillor Jalaj Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh was also elected to the MCD panel.

On being elected mayor, Wahi thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the BJP leadership, saying, "We will clean Delhi in the coming months. We will work for the development of Delhi."

The electoral college for this year's mayoral election comprised 273 votes, including 249 councillors, 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly, seven Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi.

A candidate required 137 votes to win.