CIC questions DDA over RTI denial on school land allotment in Ashok Vihar

NEW DELHI: Pointing out concerns over transparency in the allocation of public land to private schools, the Central Information Commission has questioned the Delhi Development Authority for denying information under the RTI Act, stating that the matter involves students’ interest.

An RTI applicant sought details on whether the land of a school in Phase-3, Ashok Vihar, was allotted at market or concessional rates and the terms of such allotment. It stated that the school’s claim of being “self-owned” was being used to justify fee hikes affecting around 6,000 students.

DDA denied the information under Section 8 of the RTI Act, stating that the information sought “is personal, the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity.” Meanwhile, the First Appellate Authority upheld the response, terming it satisfactory.