CM Rekha Gupta leads BJP protest in Delhi Assembly over women’s reservation Bill delay

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday led a protest by BJP legislators at the Delhi Assembly premises ahead of a one-day special session on women’s reservation, targeting the Opposition over the alleged failure to pass the Bill in Parliament.

During the session, BJP MLAs staged a demonstration in the Assembly complex demanding implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or Women’s Reservation Act, which seeks 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies. The protest highlighted the ruling party’s push for greater political representation for women and criticised Opposition parties for not supporting the measure.

Wearing black as a mark of protest, BJP leaders said millions of women had pinned their hopes on the recent Parliament session to secure representation. “The country will not tolerate this,” slogans echoed, as Gupta accused Opposition parties, including Congress, of playing a “deeply disappointing role” and betraying women’s trust. The government also moved a censure motion to hold the Opposition accountable.

Addressing the House, Gupta said April 16–18 would be remembered as a “sad chapter” in Indian democracy, as hopes of women across the country were dashed. “No more pleading, it’s time to fight,” she said, asserting that the issue concerns the rights and dignity of half the population.