CM Rekha Gupta leads BJP protest in Delhi Assembly over women’s reservation Bill delay

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday led a protest by BJP legislators at the Delhi Assembly premises ahead of a one-day special session on women’s reservation, targeting the Opposition over the alleged failure to pass the Bill in Parliament.
During the session, BJP MLAs staged a demonstration in the Assembly complex demanding implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or Women’s Reservation Act, which seeks 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies. The protest highlighted the ruling party’s push for greater political representation for women and criticised Opposition parties for not supporting the measure.
Wearing black as a mark of protest, BJP leaders said millions of women had pinned their hopes on the recent Parliament session to secure representation. “The country will not tolerate this,” slogans echoed, as Gupta accused Opposition parties, including Congress, of playing a “deeply disappointing role” and betraying women’s trust. The government also moved a censure motion to hold the Opposition accountable.
Addressing the House, Gupta said April 16–18 would be remembered as a “sad chapter” in Indian democracy, as hopes of women across the country were dashed. “No more pleading, it’s time to fight,” she said, asserting that the issue concerns the rights and dignity of half the population.
She said the Centre had enacted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, alongside the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, to ensure 33 per cent reservation in state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. However, procedural issues and Opposition resistance delayed its implementation.
Highlighting the need for reservation, Gupta said women face greater social barriers and require special provisions to ensure equal opportunities. She noted that while women have strong representation in local bodies, their presence in Assemblies and Parliament remains low—around 10 per cent among MLAs and 13–14 per cent in Parliament. The Chief Minister added that schemes launched after 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have improved women’s lives and empowerment.
MLA invited to preside over House proceedings
Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta set a precedent during the Special Session on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam by inviting MLA Shikha Roy to preside over the House proceedings. The move was aimed at underscoring the importance of women’s empowerment, a key theme of the session. Roy conducted proceedings as Chairperson-in-Chair.