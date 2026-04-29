Delhi child helpline gets 94,000 calls last year, action only on 7,500

NEW DELHI: In Delhi, distress doesn’t always arrive as a crisis; it often rings in as a question. Last year, nearly 94,000 calls poured into the child helpline. However, only about 7,500 translated into active interventions. The gap between the incoming calls and real emergencies reveals a system caught between urgent rescues and everyday help.

“Is it a holiday tomorrow? Has the exam been cancelled? Elder sister is hitting me... The bag load is 12 kgs, what to do...?” and endless questions like these keep coming up at ‘1098’, a free emergency helpline for children in distress.

Since 2023, the 1098 helpline, operated under the Childline India Foundation and now overseen by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Delhi, has become a 24x7 lifeline for children in distress. Backed by state control rooms and district-level units, it is designed to respond swiftly to cases of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. But the reality on the ground is more layered.

“Calls don’t stop, day or night,” said Arun Sharma, a child protection officer in the North West district. “Some are serious, but many are children anxious about exams or seeking someone to talk to,” he added.

Each district unit, called the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), staffed by eight to ten personnel, filters these calls, escalating emergencies to police or child welfare authorities while addressing others through counselling. There are 11 such DCPUs in the national capital.