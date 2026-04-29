Delhi continues to bake at 40 degrees Celsius amid rain alert

NEW DELHI: Delhi remained under a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in isolated places on Tuesday morning even as it recorded its first ‘warm night’ conditions of the year, with minimum temperatures rising sharply above normal levels. Such warm conditions are recorded when the minimum temperature remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal while the maximum touches or exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.

People are likely to see a respite from searing heat that pushed temperatures beyond the 40-degree mark as rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to hit the capital from Tuesday night and continue for the next few days, said the weather department.

The city saw a slight dip in temperatures on Tuesday as the maximum settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Delhi recorded its second-hottest day in April with a high of 42.3 degrees Celsius.

Some parts of the capital also witnessed light precipitation during the day, with Palam and Lodi Road recording trace rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.