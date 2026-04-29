Delhi L-G reviews NDMC ICCC, pushes heatwave action plan and monsoon preparedness

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Palika Kendra on Tuesday, where he reviewed the functioning of the smart governance facility and assessed NDMC’s preparedness for tackling the ongoing heatwave conditions in the capital.

While taking a look at the heatwave management measures, the L-G emphasised that the prevailing extreme weather conditions pose a significant challenge. He requested all agencies to implement best practices so that they may serve as a model for cities across India. He also said that there is a need to begin advance preparations for the monsoon, particularly to address waterlogging and urban challenges.

Sandhu also reviewed NDMC’s comprehensive Heat Wave Action Plan, designed to protect vulnerable sections, including women, children, senior citizens, and labourers. During the visit, a detailed presentation on the functioning and capabilities of the ICCC and heat wave mitigation plan was presented. A dedicated doctor will remain available at the ICCC to respond promptly to any heat-related emergency calls, it said.

A special circular was also issued directing departments such as Horticulture, Civil Engineering, Sanitation, and Health to ensure availability of ORS packets, safe drinking water, protective gear, and revised working hours for field staff so as to minimise exposure during peak heat hours.

Addressing the event, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra stated that the ICCC was inaugurated in September 2020 under the Smart City Mission and has since emerged as a key governance platform integrating more than 49 civic services.