DU EC flags St. Stephen’s hiring irregularities, sets up probe; clears reforms

NEW DELHI: The Executive Council (EC) of the University of Delhi, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, took serious note of alleged violations in faculty recruitment at St. Stephen’s College on Wednesday.

The EC flagged irregularities in the shortlisting criteria used by the college while recruiting assistant professors across subjects.

Calling the issue “serious,” the council approved the formation of a committee to investigate the matter. It also advised the college to refrain from issuing appointment letters to recommended candidates until further review.

According to university norms, only 40 candidates per vacancy (and 20 for subsequent vacancies) should be shortlisted for interviews. However, members pointed out that the college was shortlisting as many as 70 candidates per unreserved post, raising concerns over procedural violations. The inquiry committee will be headed by EC member Inder Mohan Kapahi, with other members including Aman Kumar, Monica Arora, and L.S. Chaudhary.

In a key infrastructure decision, the EC approved the construction of a new building for the Institute of Nano Medical Sciences at Maurice Nagar, with a proposed cost of Rs 174.20 crore. The detailed project report will be prepared by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The council also cleared a proposal to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, which has already received administrative approval from the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

On academic restructuring, the EC allowed colleges to review BA programme combinations where seats remain vacant or demand is low. While no existing programmes will be discontinued, colleges may reorganize subject combinations to improve enrolment.

Additionally, a committee has been set up to examine the introduction of a “Semester Away Programme,” which would allow students to spend one semester at a foreign higher education institution, with credits counted toward their degree.