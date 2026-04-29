Evidence pointed to consensual relationship that turned sour: Delhi court acquits man of rape charges

A Delhi court acquitted a man of charges of repeatedly raping a woman, saying that evidence pointed to a consensual relationship that turned sour.

The woman had alleged that the man 'established' physical relations with her after a false promise of marriage.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja was hearing a case against Bilal Ahmed alias Sheelu, who was accused under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) , 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with charges under the BNS, relating to causing miscarriage.

The judge noted that the relationship continued for nearly three years and the complainant did not lodge any complaint during that period or disclose the allegations to family members.

In an order dated April 13, the judge said, "This court has no hesitation to conclude that the deposition of the prosecutrix which is full of infirmities and inconsistencies, has rendered her testimony wholly unreliable."

"The shaky evidence, which is only oral in nature, cannot be formed a basis of conviction in this case. None of the offence charged against the accused has been proved in this case," it added.

The accused was represented by advocate Fahad.

According to the prosecution, the complainant alleged that she met the accused in December 2022, after which they became friends and entered into a relationship.