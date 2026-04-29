JNU teachers write to President again, seek VC’s removal

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday wrote a fourth letter to the Visitor of the university, Droupadi Murmu, seeking the removal of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over what it described as a “blatant abuse of power” and continued violations of institutional norms.

In the letter dated April 29, the association referred to its previous communications sent in September and November 2025, alleging that the situation at JNU has further deteriorated.

The immediate trigger for the fresh appeal is a decision taken during the 327th Executive Council meeting to introduce a 5% supernumerary quota in admissions for wards of university staff, including faculty.

JNUTA has strongly opposed the move, calling it “regressive” and inconsistent with JNU’s long-standing admission policy aimed at ensuring access for socially and economically disadvantaged students. In the letter, the teachers’ body argued that such a quota undermines the university’s deprivation points system, which historically provided weightage to candidates from marginalised backgrounds, including women and those from backward districts.

The letter also alleged that the decision was pushed through without meaningful deliberation, claiming that council meetings are conducted hastily and without adequate scope for discussion. It noted that elected teacher representatives have formally recorded their dissent.

Highlighting broader concerns, the association pointed to a decline in women’s representation at the university, from over 51% in 2017–18 to 43.1% in 2024–25, linking it to earlier policy changes such as the removal of deprivation points in PhD admissions. It urged the restoration of these provisions instead of introducing new quotas for staff wards.

Beyond admissions, the letter raised allegations of administrative irregularities, including the misuse of the “None Found Suitable” (NFS) rule in faculty recruitment, which it claims has led to reserved posts remaining vacant. It also flagged the alleged non-placement of a selection committee’s recommendation for an ST-reserved post before the Executive Council.

Further, JNUTA questioned the reported involvement of the VC’s daughter in academic activities at the School of Engineering without a formal appointment, calling it a violation of due process and institutional transparency.

Citing provisions under the Jawaharlal Nehru University Act, 1966, the teachers’ body urged the President to annul the ward quota decision and initiate action against the Vice Chancellor. The letter reiterated its demand for her removal, stating that the current administration has eroded governance norms and damaged the university’s institutional credibility.