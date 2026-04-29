Man beaten to death over mobile phone use dispute in south Delhi’s Begumpur

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man allegedly beat another man to death with a wooden stick following a dispute over mobile phone use in south Delhi’s Begumpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at a jhuggi near a gatta godown, opposite Badi Masjid in Begumpur. Police reached the spot after receiving information, where complainant Ranjit Yadav narrated the sequence of events, DCP(South) Anant Mittal said.

He stated that after dinner on Monday night, labourers present at the spot got into a quarrel between Shatrughan and Rakesh alias Kaily. The dispute was initially pacified and all went to sleep.

Around 1 am, upon hearing noise, the complainant found that Rakesh had allegedly assaulted Shatrughan on the neck with a wooden stick and fled. The injured man was taken to AIIMS Delhi, where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said. The crime team inspected the spot and necessary procedures were carried out. Based on the complainant’s statement, a case was registered at Malviya Nagar police station.