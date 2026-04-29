Pursue ‘Virat’ dreams with honesty: Kohli to students at academy launch

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday inaugurated a cricket academy at Delhi Public School RK Puram and urged students to respect their learning environment and pursue their dreams with honesty and commitment.

Addressing students, Kohli said he was not accustomed to speaking at school gatherings but felt a strong connection with the audience, having once been at the same stage of life. Reflecting on his own journey, he emphasised how his priorities shifted early when he chose cricket as his career path. “What I want to say is, a school is a place where you come to learn, you come to grow, you become better people,” he said.

The cricketer also highlighted the role of educators in shaping students’ character and abilities, noting that teachers dedicate a significant part of their lives to guiding young minds.