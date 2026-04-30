20 AI-enabled CCTVs to enhance security at Taj Mahal: ASI

Last major camera surveillance upgrade took place in 2018. The closed circuit cameras were first installed in and around the mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in 2005. Integration of artificial intelligence into the surveillance system is expected to streamline operations and help in crowd control during peak tourist seasons. It will further enable authorities to respond swiftly to unusual activities or emergencies.

“There is no threat but the decision to upgrade has been taken to keep a close watch on uncovered areas in view of the rising footfall. There were some points which were out of the surveillance,” said a source.

The face recognition helps identify suspects or track persons of interest and pedestrian tracking is to monitor footfall, which is helpful in prevention of overcrowding. The heat mapping visualises which areas get the most footfall and is useful for both security and site management. Rare sound detection sends alerts about unusual noises such as distress calls and glass breaking.

The white marble marvel is the most visited ASI-protected heritage site and has been the top revenue-generating for more than a decade. It drew 69 lakh visitors including six lakh foreign tourists in 2024-25 and footfall accounted for nearly 12% of all tourist entries at the 145 ticketed monuments under the jurisdiction of the ASI.

Monument continues to be the most visited ASI site

The Taj Mahal continues to be the most visited site under the Archaeological Survey of India, drawing nearly 69 lakh visitors in 2024–25, including six lakh foreign tourists. The surge in footfall—accounting for around 12% of all entries at ASI-protected monuments—has prompted authorities to upgrade monitoring systems to better manage crowds and ensure safety. Last major camera surveillance upgrade took place in 2018. The closed circuit cameras were first installed in and around the mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in 2005.