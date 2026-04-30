20 AI-enabled CCTVs to enhance security at Taj Mahal: ASI

NEW DELHI: In a move to improve security and visitors’ management, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to install 20 AI-enabled CCTV cameras across the Taj Mahal complex.
The new cameras will feature advanced, edge-based analytics capable of face recognition, pedestrian tracking, crowd movement analysis, heat mapping, queue management, and sound detection, ASI sources said.
The initiative aims to strengthen surveillance and improve real-time monitoring at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The agency has planned to procure 16 high-resolution bullet or dome, two Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) and two Internet Protocol (IP) cameras.
According to sources, the cameras will be strategically installed to cover blind spots across the complex. The advanced surveillance gadgets will ensure comprehensive security coverage for the visitors and the monument, said the sources. Considering the security risk assessment, the
Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam has installed 140 cameras in 2016 at vantage points—the gates and the periphery of the monument. At least 50 of them were placed in the main tomb complex.
Last major camera surveillance upgrade took place in 2018. The closed circuit cameras were first installed in and around the mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in 2005. Integration of artificial intelligence into the surveillance system is expected to streamline operations and help in crowd control during peak tourist seasons. It will further enable authorities to respond swiftly to unusual activities or emergencies.
“There is no threat but the decision to upgrade has been taken to keep a close watch on uncovered areas in view of the rising footfall. There were some points which were out of the surveillance,” said a source.
The face recognition helps identify suspects or track persons of interest and pedestrian tracking is to monitor footfall, which is helpful in prevention of overcrowding. The heat mapping visualises which areas get the most footfall and is useful for both security and site management. Rare sound detection sends alerts about unusual noises such as distress calls and glass breaking.
The white marble marvel is the most visited ASI-protected heritage site and has been the top revenue-generating for more than a decade. It drew 69 lakh visitors including six lakh foreign tourists in 2024-25 and footfall accounted for nearly 12% of all tourist entries at the 145 ticketed monuments under the jurisdiction of the ASI.
Monument continues to be the most visited ASI site
The Taj Mahal continues to be the most visited site under the Archaeological Survey of India, drawing nearly 69 lakh visitors in 2024–25, including six lakh foreign tourists. The surge in footfall—accounting for around 12% of all entries at ASI-protected monuments—has prompted authorities to upgrade monitoring systems to better manage crowds and ensure safety. Last major camera surveillance upgrade took place in 2018. The closed circuit cameras were first installed in and around the mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in 2005.