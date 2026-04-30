Delhi govt relaxes wheat procurement norms amid weather-hit crop quality

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government announced major relaxations in wheat procurement norms in view of the adverse weather conditions that have affected crop quality this year.
CM Rekha Gupta said the decision aims to cater to farmers’ worries and prevent them from resorting to distress sales at lower prices. “Acting on a request sent by the Delhi government to the Union Government on April 21, special relaxations in quality standards for wheat procurement have been approved for all districts of Delhi for the Rabi marketing season 2026-27. These relaxations will be applicable from the very beginning of the current procurement season,” she said.
Under the revised norms, wheat with up to 70% loss of lustre will be accepted. Additionally, the permissible limit for shrivelled and broken grains has been increased from 6% to 15% to ensure that weather-affected produce qualifies for procurement. However, to maintain quality balance, it has been specified that broken and slightly broken grains together must not exceed 6%, officials said.
The Chief Minister said that wheat procured under the relaxed norms will be handled separately. Such grain will be stored independently from regular stock, with a distinct accounting system to ensure transparency. She added that this wheat will be prioritised for early utilisation and will not be kept in storage for extended periods.
She added that wheat procured under these provisions will be used strictly within Delhi to meet local food requirements. She clarified that deterioration in quality during storage will be the responsibility of the Delhi government.
“Ensuring fair value for the hard work of our ‘annadatas’ is our responsibility,” the CM said. “The decision is a significant step towards providing relief to farmers, safeguarding their interests, and strengthening food security. The Delhi government will bear any financial or operational implications arising from this decision,” she added. The CM directed officials to implement the process in a “transparent, accountable, and time-bound manner” so that its benefits reach farmers and consumers directly.