Delhi govt relaxes wheat procurement norms amid weather-hit crop quality

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government announced major relaxations in wheat procurement norms in view of the adverse weather conditions that have affected crop quality this year.

CM Rekha Gupta said the decision aims to cater to farmers’ worries and prevent them from resorting to distress sales at lower prices. “Acting on a request sent by the Delhi government to the Union Government on April 21, special relaxations in quality standards for wheat procurement have been approved for all districts of Delhi for the Rabi marketing season 2026-27. These relaxations will be applicable from the very beginning of the current procurement season,” she said.

Under the revised norms, wheat with up to 70% loss of lustre will be accepted. Additionally, the permissible limit for shrivelled and broken grains has been increased from 6% to 15% to ensure that weather-affected produce qualifies for procurement. However, to maintain quality balance, it has been specified that broken and slightly broken grains together must not exceed 6%, officials said.