Hansraj lifts suspension of student leaders for violence during April fest

NEW DELHI: A day after a core disciplinary committee meeting was held at Hansraj College to review the suspension of 30 students, the college administration revoked the suspension of the students’ union office-bearers on Wednesday.

According to a notice uploaded on Wednesday, the decision was taken following observations of the special core sub-discipline committee and recommendations of the students’ welfare and discipline committee after hearing the students concerned.

The notice stated that the suspension of the union’s president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary has been terminated, while advising all students to strictly follow the college’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

However, the fate of the remaining suspended students is yet to be decided. A college official said the committee is still in the process of hearing individual cases, and a final decision will be taken in the coming days.

The administration had issued five suspension letters between April 20 and April 25, citing reasons ranging from alleged violence and misconduct during the annual fest to accusations of defaming the college on social media.

At least 18 students were suspended over a “serious incident of violence, misconduct and breach of discipline” during the fest held on April 8 and 9. Subsequent notices dated April 23 and 25 led to the suspension of 11 more students, including the union office bearers.

Meanwhile, former students’ union president Parth Srivastava has approached the Delhi High Court, which has sought a response from the college.

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