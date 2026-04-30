Know the mayor: A swayamsevak who studied in MCD school in Old Delhi

NEW DELHI: BJP candidate Pravesh Wahi was elected Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday, marking the party’s second mayoral win in the city. Wahi, a councillor from Rohini East, won with 156 votes, including support from 14 councillors of the Indraprastha Vikas Party. On the other hand, Congress candidate Hazi Zaraf secured nine votes.

Meanwhile, BJP councillor from Anand Vihar, Monika Pant, was elected Deputy Mayor after securing 156 votes.

In terms of the Standing Committee, Jai Bhagwan Yadav from Begumpur and Manish Chadha from Paharganj were elected from the BJP, while AAP councillor Jalaj Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh was also chosen as a member of the MCD panel.

The new Mayor comes from a Khatri Punjabi family that migrated from Rawalpindi. As per reports, he received his early education at an MCD primary school in Old Delhi and has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since his teenage years.