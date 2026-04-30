Obscene content disrupts Delhi High Court virtual hearings, probe ordered

NEW DELHI: Virtual proceedings of various courtrooms, including that of the chief justice of the Delhi High Court, were disrupted several times on Wednesday after obscene pornographic content was repeatedly played during the hearing conducted via video conferencing.

Following the incident, the high court administration has filed a complaint with the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police. The police then initiated a preliminary inquiry to examine the incident and assess whether any security breach occurred.

During the hearing before the chief justice’s court via video conferencing (VC), a random user joined the proceedings, shared his screen and played pornographic content.

The VC was shut down immediately. However, when the proceedings resumed, the incident occurred again. “This is a hack from the United States. Shut the meeting right now. Never turn it on again. You have been hacked,” the voice in the background said, while the text “you’ve been hacked” was displayed on the screen.

Later, the government counsel mentioned the matter before the chief justice and stated that there were disconcerting incidents in the hearings, “that have the effect of damaging the sanctity and overall integrity of the institution”.

He further requested the chief judge to pass an order directing the appropriate government for immediate takedown and to stop the dissemination of the content.