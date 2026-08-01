Capturing Hope

A man in a wheelchair and a group of children pushing him along a sunlit road.... Even without knowing the story behind the frame, the photograph lingers, moves. One can almost hear the children's laughter, their joy spilling beyond the image itself. The man's head hangs low, a faint smile plays on his lips. There is an unmistakable tenderness to the image—one that quietly invites the viewer to wonder about the story behind it.

The man is Javed Ahmad Tak, an activist from Kashmir, whose work has transformed countless lives. Captured by photographer Amit Mehra—who also curates 'Unsung'—his photograph is among the many stories that make up the project’s third volume, currently on display at the India International Centre (IIC) till August 4.

Across the gallery walls are portraits of people who have quietly reshaped their communities without fanfare or headlines: Lakshmi Kutty, or 'Amma', the tribal healer and poet from Kerala who has spent decades treating patients with traditional medicine; Tulasi Munda, who dedicated her life to educating thousands in Odisha's mining belt; environmentalist and poet Sugathakumari, whose role in the Save Silent Valley movement in Kerala helped shape India's conservation history; Lalitha and Regi George, the doctors who chose to build a hospital in the remote tribal village of Sittlingi rather than pursue lucrative urban careers; and Subhashini Mistry, the vegetable seller who built a charitable hospital in Hanspukur near Kolkata, after losing her husband because he could not afford medical treatment, among others.

Together, they form 'Unsung', a long-running project conceived by photographer Mahesh Bhat in 2004 as a tribute to Indians whose extraordinary contributions rarely find space in the public imagination. What began with Bhat photographing five unsung heroes later evolved into a collaborative project that ran into three volumes, the third being this exhibition.