Delhi High Court rejects plea seeking time-bound trial in Shraddha Walkar murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to set a timeline for the conclusion of trial in the Shraddha Walkar murder case against accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, stating that the proceedings were already happening on a day-to-day basis.

“It is clear that the trial court is making every endeavour to conclude the trial as soon as possible. No further directions are required as the trial is going on a day-to-day basis,” Justice Madhu Jain said while dealing with a petition filed by the deceased’s brother.

Walkar, who was in a live-in relationship with the accused, was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18, 2022.

According to the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, Poonawala allegedly dismembered the body of the 27-year-old call centre employee, kept the body parts in a fridge, and disposed of the pieces in desolate places over several days to evade notice. The body parts were discovered later.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the case was proceeding in a tardy manner and, at this rate, the trial was not likely to conclude in the coming years. Petitioner Shreejay Vijay Walkar contended that the criminal trial in the case had been pending for an inordinately long period without any justifiable reason.