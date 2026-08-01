Delhi L-G leads drive to plant 1 lakh saplings

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday participated in Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) mega plantation drive to plant one lakh saplings across the city, directing the agency to appoint nodal officers to ensure the survival of the plants.

Leading the drive at Kamla Nehru Ridge, Sandhu, accompanied by college and school students, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives and morning walkers, planted native saplings and called for a people’s movement to restore Delhi’s ecology.

Over one lakh native trees and shrubs were planted across 77 locations in the Capital as part of the DDA’s massive single-day plantation drive, one of the authority’s largest coordinated plantation initiatives.

Around 200 participants joined the Lieutenant-Governor at Kamla Nehru Ridge, including students from St Stephen’s College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and Maharishi Valmiki College; Mamta Public School (Vikaspuri) and Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Shakti Nagar); morning walkers; and around 20 RWA members, reflecting the initiative’s evolution into a people’s movement.

Sandhu directed the DDA to make such plantation drives a regular practice and replicate the model across Delhi’s other Ridge areas. He said such initiatives should be youth-driven and aimed at engaging young people, adding that this would help make future generations stakeholders in preserving and restoring the environment.

The Lieutenant-Governor said it was the responsibility of the present generation to hand over an ecologically rich Delhi to future generations. He further directed the DDA to play a proactive role in increasing the capital’s green cover by building a sustained, youth-led movement for ecological restoration rather than organising one-off plantation drives.