Delhi Mayor writes to MCD top officer for contractual employees’ regularisation

NEW DELHI: Mayor Pravesh Wahi has written to Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, directing priority action to safeguard the interests of contractual employees directly recruited by the civic body and currently working against sanctioned vacant Group A, B and C posts. He has also sought an examination of the administrative & legal feasibility of their regularisation.

Wahi said a large number of contractual employees directly engaged by the MCD have been rendering uninterrupted service for several years. Many of them perform duties almost equivalent to those of regular employees and possess the educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria prescribed under the recruitment rules.

A significant number have devoted a substantial part of their professional lives to the corporation, while several have either crossed or are approaching the upper age limit for applying to other government jobs. He said that, in view of their long years of dedicated service, experience and contribution, it is both the moral and administrative responsibility of the civic body to consider measures to secure their future. He also suggested examining the contractual employment policies of the Haryana government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as reference models.

The Mayor recommended a department-wise identification and scrutiny of eligible contractual employees. He further stated that wherever corresponding regular posts are not available, the corporation may examine the feasibility of creating supernumerary posts as a one-time measure, subject to legal and financial approval.

The proposed framework recommends that eligible contractual employees be considered for one-time regularisation.

Wahi recommends extending leave benefits

Wahi recommended extending leave benefits, employee welfare schemes and other permissible service benefits to eligible contractual employees. He also stressed that regular recruitment for posts currently held by contractual staff should be planned in a manner that ensures long-serving employees are not abruptly deprived of their livelihood.