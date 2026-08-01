IMD forecasts light showers in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.6 degrees above normal, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for Saturday.

Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal.

Lodhi Road had recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees above normal; Ridge reported 33.4 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar noted 33.1 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature, settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 0.1 notch above normal. It was 25.4 degrees Celsius at Palam, 1.7 notches below normal; 27.2 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road; 23.4 degrees Celsius at Ridge; and 27.3 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.

Several parts of the city reportedly received light rainfall on Friday.

Air quality index in city ‘satisfactory’

The city’s air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 76 in the evening, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.