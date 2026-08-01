Retired Delhi Police officers seek impartial probe into violence during ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest

NEW DELHI: Expressing support for the Delhi Police in the aftermath of the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” demonstration, former police officers on Friday called for a fair, impartial and comprehensive probe into the incident, including the alleged attacks on security personnel.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India, the Delhi Police Retired Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association expressed solidarity with police personnel who were injured while performing their duties during the protest.

“The citizens of this nation deserve to know the complete, unvarnished truth about what transpired on July 20,” the association said. It claimed that over 128 police and paramilitary personnel, including senior officers, were injured during the demonstrations.

“Attacks by violent mobs or infiltrating miscreants created deep frustration among on-duty personnel. A uniform doesn’t make a person feel less pain. Behind every badge is a beating heart, a family and a promise to serve,” it said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal defended the Delhi Police’s handling of the protests, saying the force acted with restraint and in accordance with the law.

He said the Supreme Court had adopted a balanced approach in the matter and the government had also attempted to resolve the issue through dialogue with the protesters. Lal said police officers must lead from the front when required.