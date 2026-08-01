Tahir Hussain case: Illiteracy weighs in convicts’ favour for sentencing, says Judge

NEW DELHI: In the Tahir Hussain case, additional sessions judge Praveen Singh observed that no specific act during the murder had been attributed to, or proved against, any of the convicts.

The judge said the law does not prevent courts from imposing death penalty on a person found vicariously guilty of murder. “However, in my opinion, in such cases before a court imposes death penalty, it must prove something more than mere membership of an unlawful assembly, even if not participation in a fatal assault.”

The judge rejected the prosecution’s argument that the use of a heavy cutting weapon upon the victim was indicative of a pre-planned and cold-blooded intent, saying that “the time for drawing inferences from mere indications is long past”.

“At the stage of sentencing, particularly where death penalty is under consideration, the court can proceed only on facts which have been proved during the trial and not on possibilities, however persuasive they may appear,” he said.