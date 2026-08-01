Teachers' body questions Delhi University's move to seek colleges for one-year PG courses

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Teachers' Federation (DTF) on Saturday raised concerns over the University of Delhi's reported move to invite colleges to start one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, following a message circulated by the University's Registrar to college principals.

According to the DTF, the Registrar's WhatsApp message informed principals that the first batch of four-year undergraduate students had completed the statutory requirements for the award of their degrees and asked colleges to indicate their willingness to offer one-year PG programmes by submitting proposals specifying courses and intake capacity.

The teachers' body claimed that the communication was followed by meetings in some colleges to discuss the proposal. It also referred to messages from at least one college administration stating that teaching for any such programme would be in addition to the existing workload of faculty members and that no guest faculty would be appointed.

In its statement, the DTF criticised the University's approach, alleging that such a significant academic decision had not been discussed in the University's statutory bodies before being communicated to colleges. The federation argued that the move raises concerns about planning and implementation, particularly as the University has already expanded undergraduate programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) without a corresponding increase in infrastructure or teaching staff.