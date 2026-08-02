L-G calls for affordable imaging and timely diagnosis for breast cancer

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the country’s first-ever Congress of the Asian Oceanian Society of Breast Imaging on Saturday, calling for greater emphasis on early breast cancer detection, affordable diagnostic imaging and equitable access to cancer care.

Addressing doctors, radiologists and healthcare professionals from India and abroad, Sandhu said breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women globally, but timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can significantly improve survival rates and quality of life. The event was organised under the theme, One Region, Many Voices: Advancing Breast Imaging Across Asia and Oceania.

Highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare, the Lieutenant-Governor said early detection not only saves lives but also preserves the dignity and hope of patients. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on preventive healthcare, he said India’s healthcare approach has increasingly shifted from treating illness to promoting well ness through early diagnosis and timely intervention.

Sandhu also urged doctors and medical entrepreneurs to work towards making diagnostic imaging more affordable. He called for greater Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) participation to ensure advanced screening and detection technologies become accessible to a wider section of society.