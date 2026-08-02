Red Fort turns security citadel for 80th Independence Day

NEW DELHI: As the national capital prepares to celebrate the 80th Independence Day, the iconic Red Fort has turned into a high-security zone, with extensive preparations underway for the August 15 celebrations.

The historic monument, from whose ramparts the Prime Minister unfurls the Tricolour and addresses the nation every Independence Day, is witnessing hectic activity as authorities give final touches to preparations. Barricades, scaffolding, temporary structures and heightened security now dominate the area, reflecting the scale of arrangements for one of the biggest national events.

The Red Fort has remained closed to visitors since July 15 and will continue to remain inaccessible until August 15, in line with an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).The closure is aimed at facilitating security deployment and logistical preparations for the annual function.

Outside the fort, scaffolding has been erected while temporary infrastructure is being installed.Yellow protective coverings surround ongoing work as officials prepare stage installations, seating arrangements, media facilities and other essential infrastructure for the grand ceremony.

Security has been significantly tightened across the monument’s perimeter.Multiple layers of barricades have been put in place, with Delhi Police personnel and other security agencies maintaining constant vigil at key entry points. Gates leading to the monument are under close surveillance, while movement in surrounding areas is being carefully regulated.

Construction activity is also visible near several access points, including Gate No. 3,where scaffolding work is underway. Gate No.6 remains under heightened security, with police personnel deployed outside.The subway connecting the Red Fort precinct has also been cleaned and secured, with CCTV cameras and security staff ensuring round-the-clock surveillance. Inside the complex, workers are busy erecting temporary tents and installing essential infrastructure as vehicles ferry equipment required for the ceremony. Entry to the August 15 function will remain restricted to government-authorised pass holders.

Avni Punj