Two Nigerian women held, Rs 20 cr cocaine seized in Nizamuddin

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Railway Unit has arrested two Nigerian women and seized 2.28 kg of cocaine worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market, busting an alleged interstate drug trafficking network operating between Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, officials said.

The accused, identified as Chikanso James (43) and Happiness Okoye (41), were apprehended during intensive patrolling at Platform No. 1 of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. Police personnel grew suspicious of their movements and initiated legal proceedings under the NDPS Act before conducting a search.

During the search, police recovered 11 packets containing cocaine from the possession of James. Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory experts examined the seized substance and confirmed it to be cocaine.

Police said the seizure disrupted the alleged supply chain and prevented a substantial quantity of narcotics from reaching the illicit market.

A case has been registered under sections of the NDPS Act at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station police station. During interrogation, James allegedly disclosed that the consignment had been collected from Vikaspuri.

Police are now working to identify the other members of the interstate syndicate, besides tracing its financial trail and supply network. James has been remanded to police custody, while Okoye has been sent to judicial custody.