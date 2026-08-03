Delhi clears first pay hike in 16 years for disaster management authority staff

NEW DELHI: In a step towards making Delhi’s disaster management system stronger, more modern and more professional, the Delhi government has decided to enhance the remuneration of staff working under the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA), including Project Officers (POs), District Project Officers (DPOs) and Project Coordinators (PCs).

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision would provide these personnel with a remuneration increase of up to 100%. She described it as a long-overdue measure to deliver justice to officials who have served as the backbone of disaster management system since 2009 despite not receiving a single revision in remuneration over the past 16 years.

She said these positions were created in 2009 with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Since then, the monthly remuneration of Project Officers, District Project Officers and Project Coordinators has remained unchanged for 16 years. During this period, inflation has risen, disaster management challenges have become more complex, responsibilities have continued to expand and the scope of their work has grown significantly.

Yet, the monthly remuneration remained fixed at `25,000 for Project Officers and District Project Officers and `20,000 for Project Coordinators. She further said these posts were never linked to any regular government pay structure or equivalent pay category. As a result, the staff neither benefited from periodic pay revisions nor received Dearness Allowance (DA), unlike other government employees.