Delhi gets light showers, no respite from humidity

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed hot and humid weather on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 35.7 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch below normal. Humidity levels remained high, fluctuating between 70% and 85% during the day, adding to the discomfort.

The capital received 1 mm of rainfall during the day. The India Meteorological Department said the city also recorded trace rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Safdarjung logged 1 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. Among other weather stations,

Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degrees Celsius, Ridge recorded 33.4 degrees Celsius and 22.3 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 35 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index reading of 77, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.