Delhi govt approves compensation of up to Rs 7.5 lakh for unnatural deaths of prisoners in custody

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has notified a compensation scheme for the next of kin or legal heirs of prisoners who suffer an unnatural death while in custody in Delhi prisons. Under the scheme, compensation ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh will be provided depending on the circumstances of each case.

A compensation of ₹7.5 lakh will be paid to the family of a deceased prisoner in cases where death occurs due to clashes between inmates or alleged torture or assault by prison personnel. A compensation of ₹5 lakh has been prescribed in cases involving negligence by prison authorities or staff, negligence by medical or paramedical personnel or suicide by a prisoner.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the notification makes it clear that no compensation will be payable in cases of natural death or death caused by illness. The notice states that deaths occurring while escaping from prison or from lawful custody, as well as deaths caused by disasters or calamities, will not be covered under the scheme.

Under the scheme, the concerned jail superintendent will be required to submit the magisterial inquiry report, post-mortem report, final cause of death, the prisoner’s medical history and details of the treatment provided before death to the Director General (Prisons), Delhi, in every case.

Gupta said that any unnatural death in custody is an extremely serious matter, and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure transparency, accountability and due process in such cases.

She added that the government’s objective is to strengthen transparency, sensitivity, and accountability in prison administration while ensuring justice in every case in accordance with the law.