Delhi Police question suspect after alleged attack on Pappu Yadav

Delhi Police have detained one of the two people involved in the alleged knife attack on Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav.

Sumit Sharma, who was allegedly carrying a knife, has been detained by the police and is being interrogated. Police say he was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The role of Happy Sharma, who allegedly threw a slipper at the MP, is being verified, police said.

Pappu Yadav was attacked following the controversy over his skit on Ram Temple donation embezzlement.

The attack took place during a press conference at Pappu Yadav's residence, where a scuffle broke out between the individuals and the MP's supporters. The MP has alleged that the incident was a "plot to kill" him.

Pappu Yadav's lawyer accused the Delhi Police of "colluding" with the ruling government, alleging that authorities failed to provide adequate security despite prior complaints.

"This exposes the failure of the Delhi Police. It reveals the conspiratorial conduct of the Delhi Police, showing how, in collusion with the ruling party, they are abetting a plot against a six-time elected MP... For the past two days, we have been consistently reporting and lodging complaints about the conspiracy being hatched against a six-time elected MP. Public tweets are being posted offering a reward of Rs 51 lakh to anyone who beheads him," he told ANI.