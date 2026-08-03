Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email; police conduct searches, no suspicious object found

Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats through emails on Monday, prompting the Delhi Police, fire department and bomb disposal squads to carry out extensive search operations, officials said.

Following the threats, teams from the Delhi Police, bomb disposal units, dog squads and Delhi Fire Services reached the schools and evacuated campuses as a precautionary measure. Anti-sabotage checks were conducted across classrooms, administrative blocks and other areas of the premises.

Police said no suspicious object had been found during the searches so far.

One of the affected schools, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, informed parents that it had received a security threat and all students had been evacuated safely. The school said classes would resume after the premises were declared safe by the police.

Officials said emergency teams followed standard operating procedures by securing the campuses, evacuating students and staff, and conducting detailed inspections.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the threat emails and urged parents and the public to remain calm while avoiding the spread of unverified information on social media.

(With PTI inputs)