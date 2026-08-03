For Delhi's delivery riders, every downpour means more orders, more income and more danger

The first drops of rain had barely hit the streets when food delivery apps across Delhi began buzzing with fresh orders. As office-goers stayed indoors and families reached for their phones to order groceries, medicines and meals, Rahul Kumar of New Seemapuri zipped up his raincoat, logged into his app and headed out onto the roads that were fast disappearing beneath water.

July has been a profitable month for gig business in the national capital, bringing above-normal monsoon rainfall fuelled by a few intense spells after a prolonged dry phase.

When it rains, thousands of food and quick-commerce delivery partners like Rahul see an opportunity to earn more, even if it means navigating waterlogged roads, traffic snarls and long hours on two-wheelers. While the monsoon makes deliveries more physically demanding, many gig workers say the additional incentives offered by delivery platforms during rainy spells help offset the hardships.

Combined with flexible working hours and the freedom to log in whenever they choose, several riders describe the work as financially more rewarding than many conventional jobs they previously held.

Seizing the opportunity

Rahul joined the gig economy four months ago after losing his previous job at a private organisation in Noida, which shut down its operations. Instead of waiting for another office job, he decided to become a delivery partner. The move, he said, has provided him with a dependable source of income while allowing him to benefit from higher earnings whenever the demand surges. “When it rains, more people order from home.