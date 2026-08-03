L-G to students: Have confidence in nation’s institutions, own capabilities

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu addressed the Orientation Programme at Kirori Mal College. Sharing a personal reflection with students, the L-G said, “I am a product of Delhi University,” recalling that he completed both his graduation and post-graduation in Delhi and had never studied abroad.

He said whatever he had been able to contribute in service of the nation overseas was built on the foundation laid at Delhi University. Urging students to believe in themselves, he asked them to have confidence in India’s institutions, opportunities and their own capabilities, adding that the future was theirs to shape.

The L-G said Kirori Mal College has remained one of the flagship institutions of the University of Delhi for more than seven decades. Its reputation, he said, rests not merely on academic achievements but on nurturing generations of leaders, scholars, scientists, civil servants, entrepreneurs, artists and public servants who have contributed significantly to India’s progress. Institutions earn distinction not through rankings or infrastructure alone, but through the quality of citizens they help shape.

Sandhu congratulated the students and faculty mentors felicitated for publishing research papers under the four-year undergraduate programme, calling it a reflection of a healthy academic culture where inquiry begins early. He also inaugurated the Kirori Mal College Incubation Centre, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that “India’s university campuses are emerging as dynamic centres where Yuva Shakti drives breakthrough innovations.” As India moves towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047, universities must continue to nurture research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the L-G further said.