Language of protest: Understanding Covid generation beyond profanity

The outrage over the language used by some protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has almost become a story in itself. Videos of young demonstrators hurling abuses at the Prime Minister flooded social media, prompting strong reactions from across the political spectrum. However, if public debate ends with condemnation of their vocabulary, it risks overlooking a much larger and more uncomfortable question.

A much-respected senior police officer gently reminded that democratic rights carry democratic responsibilities. “The manner in which these protests were conducted and concluded are also a testimony to the health and strength of democracy in India,” he observed before adding, “Can we have less profanity to express your anger at the establishment please?... The right to protest is not diminished when expressed in polite and temperate language.”

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut described sections of the protesters as “Generation Gutter”, saying many young people wanted the privileges of independence without its responsibilities. Her remarks sparked controversy. Both reactions, raise the question of why did the language of these young protesters come as such a revelation to many public figures? For the thousands of teachers across India’s universities, it was no revelation at all.