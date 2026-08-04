Delhi HC orders dog sterilisation camps

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to hold camps in every ward for vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs, along with prior publicity about the program, making it clear that no animals will be captured or sent to a pound.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, while hearing a suo motu case on the issue of stray dog management, said that the court was “taking care of dog biting”, and added that it does not want any dogs to die. The court also pointed to the dwindling population of birds in the capital. “Where are the sparrows? The entire world seems to be after dogs,” the bench remarked.

“MCD and NDMC shall organise a camp, one ward each in its respective area for installation of the stray dogs. This shall be taken as a pilot project. Prior publicity of the camp in its areas shall be done. Placards shall be displayed with wide publicity that the stray dogs are not being captured or being sent to dog pounds but are being brought to camp only for the purpose of vaccination or sterilisation,” the bench said.

The bench asked the civic bodies to select one ward each to set up a pilot camp. The project will move forward in consultation with the court-appointed amicus curiae. “Let us go select wards like near Connaught Place or the India Gate. A lot offices are there,” the bench said.