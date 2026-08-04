Inspired by crime series, Delhi man kills wife, hides weapon

NEW DELHI: Influenced by the Hollywood crime drama “The Staircase”, a 52-year-old man was arrested from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly murdering his wife in Delhi over a long-standing property dispute, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, allegedly confessed during interrogation that he had meticulously planned the murder. According to police, he told investigators he believed that hiding the actual murder weapon and placing another weapon at the scene would help him evade detection.

On July 30, police received a call from the deceased’s son, Gaurav, alleging that his father had murdered his mother. When officers reached the house, they found the body of Komal lying in a pool of blood near the couch in the drawing room. A blood-stained pair of scissors, suspected to be the weapon of offence, was recovered from the centre table.

Gaurav told police that he had left for his library in Noida around 9.30 am, while his sister left for work about an hour later. Before leaving, both had witnessed their father quarrelling with their mother over the registration of a property in Jagatpuri, a police officer said.

When repeated calls to their mother went unanswered in the evening, Gaurav returned home around 9.15 pm, unlocked the flat with his key and found his mother dead with multiple injuries, the officer added.