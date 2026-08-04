Panel made to probe foreign medical students’ exam irregularity charges

NEW DELHI: The All India Medical Students’ Association’s Foreign Medical Students’ Wing staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar on Monday demanding an independent inquiry into the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) conducted in June 2026, alleging that several irregularities were found. A panel was formed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) soon after.

The association also sought the intervention of Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Following the protests and prior discussions with medical faculties and the AIMSA-FMSW, the NBEMS constituted an independent three-member committee on Monday to examine the issues raised during the protest.

Submitting a letter to the minister, AIMSA-FMSW alleged that the June 2026 examination was marred by several issues affecting fairness and transparency. The association also claimed that video-based clinical questions were introduced for the first time without any prior information.

Additionally, no extra time was provided during the exam, despite the new format requiring more time. Further, poor infrastructure at several examination centres was also alleged. The overall difficulty level of the paper was also substantially increased without prior communication, they said.