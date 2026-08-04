Young couple found dead on railway tracks between Nizamuddin and Okhla Stations

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were found dead on railway tracks between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Okhla railway stations, police said on Monday. A railway memo was received at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Police Station at 8.47 pm on Sunday regarding the incident between the two stations, a senior police officer said.

Police immediately rushed to the spot, where the bodies of a man and a woman were found lying on the tracks. A crime team was called, and the scene was inspected.

During the search, police recovered an Aadhaar card from the man’s pocket, establishing his identity as Sagar (23), a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The woman was later identified as Shivani (20), also a resident of Bulandshahr, the officer said.

Both bodies have been preserved at the mortuary of Lok Nayak Hospital, and their families have been informed. Proceedings under Section 194(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are underway, the official said.

The officer said the preliminary investigation suggests the couple died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train. However, police are verifying the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area, if available, to gather more details about the case.