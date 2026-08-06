13 injured passengers of Air India Phuket-Delhi flight discharged, four crew members still in hospital

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi faced mid-air turbulence, and the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude on Tuesday, leaving at least 17 people onboard injured, including one cabin crew member who suffered severe injuries.
Air India on Wednesday said 13 passengers who were injured in the incident involving AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi have been discharged from hospitals, while four cabin crew members remain under medical care and continue to receive treatment. The Airbus A320neo was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members.
“Air India teams remain present at the hospitals and are in close contact with those affected, providing all necessary assistance and support,” the airline said in a statement.
The safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain Air India’s foremost priority, it added. “We will continue to support those affected and their families and will work closely with the relevant authorities as the investigation progresses,” the airline added.
Flight AI2379 took off from Phuket at 8.27 am (local time) and landed at Delhi’s Terminal 3 at 11.07 am, 43 minutes ahead of schedule. A DGCA official attributed the incident involving the aircraft, registered as VT-EXO, to a “suspected transient technical fault”. According to a source at Delhi airport, the incident occurred outside Indian airspace, likely around 10.30 am IST.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu had visited the Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj on Tuesday and assured the injured passengers of all possible assistance. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had said the aircraft had been moved to the hangar and that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) had been secured for detailed examination. It said that medical teams attended to all passengers and crew immediately after landing. The DGCA has initiated a probe into the occurrence.
Regulator launches investigation
The Airbus A320neo, carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members, landed safely at IGI Airport. The aircraft has since been grounded, and the DGCA has launched an investigation into the incident.
Greater Noida resident recalls horror
Prince Chadha, a resident of Greater Noida and a lead security researcher, was travelling home with his brother, Ritik Chadha, after a vacation. He said the flight was initially expected to make an emergency landing at Lucknow but eventually continued to Delhi.