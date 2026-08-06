13 injured passengers of Air India Phuket-Delhi flight discharged, four crew members still in hospital

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi faced mid-air turbulence, and the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude on Tuesday, leaving at least 17 people onboard injured, including one cabin crew member who suffered severe injuries.

Air India on Wednesday said 13 passengers who were injured in the incident involving AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi have been discharged from hospitals, while four cabin crew members remain under medical care and continue to receive treatment. The Airbus A320neo was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members.

“Air India teams remain present at the hospitals and are in close contact with those affected, providing all necessary assistance and support,” the airline said in a statement.

The safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain Air India’s foremost priority, it added. “We will continue to support those affected and their families and will work closely with the relevant authorities as the investigation progresses,” the airline added.