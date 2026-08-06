Central agencies, Delhi police hold meet for I-Day security

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police on Wednesday held an inter-state coordination meeting with senior police officers and central agencies to finalise a joint security strategy, strengthen intelligence sharing and ensure peaceful celebrations.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and attended by senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, besides officials from central intelligence and enforcement agencies.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime, Perception Management and Media Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the officers shared intelligence inputs and reviewed anti-terror measures, including intensified border checks, verification of suspicious persons and preventive security arrangements.

The meeting also discussed regulation of paragliders, drones and other flying objects in open areas to prevent any security breach during the Independence Day celebrations.

Officials stressed the need for timely sharing of advance intelligence on the movement of suspicious persons and vehicles. Discussions also covered monitoring of social media, interstate criminal gangs operating in the National Capital Region, and the illegal supply of firearms and narcotics.

Traffic management plans and restrictions for the Independence Day celebrations were reviewed, along with measures to prevent unauthorised movement across interstate borders. Participating states and Union Territories were urged to maintain close coordination and extend full cooperation for effective implementation of the security plan.

Delhi Police Commissioner Kumar emphasised the importance of ground-level coordination in border areas, continuous social media monitoring and swift action on intelligence inputs related to potential threats. He also called for sustained action against organised criminal gangs, particularly those being operated from abroad.