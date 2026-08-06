Delhi unveils Ease of Doing Business Bill with deemed approvals and inspection relief

NEW DELHI: A day after the cabinet’s approval, the draft Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, was made public on Wednesday, proposing reforms to simplify setting up and running businesses in the capital. The proposed legislation introduces measures such as self-certification for low-risk industries, deemed approvals if authorities miss prescribed timelines, and a three-year exemption from routine inspections for newly registered enterprises.

According to the chief minister’s office, the proposed legislation seeks to make business approvals transparent, time-bound and technology-driven while reducing the compliance requirements for industries and investors.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the objective was to ensure that entrepreneurs spend time expanding businesses rather than visiting government offices. “Our goal is to create a system where approvals are easier to obtain, procedures are clear, decisions are taken within fixed timelines and unnecessary compliance burdens are eliminated,” she said.

The bill has proposed a single window system, under which approvals, licences, no objection certificates, registrations and utility connections would be processed through a single online portal. Services such as building plan approvals, factory licences, fire clearances, water, sewer and electricity connections, RERA registrations and co-operative society registrations would be covered.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will function as the nodal agency for coordinating with departments and civic agencies.