MCD introduces A-to-D hygiene ratings for eateries, modelled on New York's system

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a hygiene grading system under which food establishments will be assigned ratings from ‘A’ to ‘D’ based on kitchen cleanliness, food handling, staff hygiene, pest control and waste management.

Modelled on the New York City’s health grading system, the framework came into effect last month as part of the civic body’s first comprehensive revision of operational guidelines for eateries since 1964.

The new guidelines, first reported by this newspaper on July 18, aim to make food safety inspections transparent by allowing customers to see how an establishment performed during inspection.

Under the system, every establishment will begin with a score of 100 during inspections. One point will be deducted for every minor violation, four points for every major violation and 10 points for every critical violation before a final hygiene grade is assigned. The revised guidelines also require food handlers to wear clean uniforms and head coverings.

Establishments scoring between 90 and 100 will receive Grade ‘A’, those scoring between 75 and 89 Grade ‘B’, between 60 and 74 Grade ‘C’, while those scoring below 60 will get Grade ‘D’. Any establishment found with two or more critical violations will receive Grade ‘D’ regardless of its final score.

The Hygiene Rating Certificate will have to be displayed prominently at the entrance of every establishment. Failure to display it will amount to a violation of licence conditions.